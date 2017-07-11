Get A Free McDonald's Ice Cream Cone!

Behold, the Golden Arches Cone. The gateway to a lifetime of McDonald's free vanilla soft serve cones. (Photo: McDonald's) (Photo: Custom)

This National Ice Cream Day, McDonald's will give away free vanilla soft serve.

Anyone with McDonald's mobile app can get a free vanilla cone July 16. But, for one person, the deal could get sweeter — a lifetime sweeter. Anyone who redeems the offer in the app between 2 and 5 p.m. local time will be entered for a chance at free McDonald's soft serve for life, according to a news release. McDonald's stores in Walmarts, gas stations, amusement parks, stadiums, airports, zoos and museums are not participating.

The winner (only one!) will be notified the same day and receive a Golden Arches Cone as recognition, spokesperson Becca Hary said via email, and a McDonald's Arch Card for $312 plus a check for $4,680. The winner must be 13-years-old or older and will be able to get one cone weekly for 50 years. See official rules on the McDonald's website.

The odds of someone going to the winning location is about 1 in 13,938.

The fast-food chain recently announced its soft serve is made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

