Giant Potato Stops In High Point

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Get Your Unclaimed Cash For Free
-
UPS driver runs over dog, leaves 'sorry' note
-
Boy injured at Sun Dial restaurant
-
Detroit-area doctor faces federal charges for genital mutilating young girls
-
Thank You Jesus Signs
-
Meteor Spotted in Triad
-
PUPPY MILL BUST: Hundreds found in deplorable conditions
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Man visits all of the National Parks
More Stories
-
Rescue Crews Find Body Of Missing Boater In Yadkin…Apr 14, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
-
April's calf has arrived!Apr 15, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
-
FREE Money! Yes, It's Yours. How To Get It.Apr 14, 2017, 4:27 p.m.