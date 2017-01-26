Girl Surprised With Diabetic Alert Dog

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pregnant woman questions jail sentence
-
What Trump's Obamacare Order Means For You
-
Tax Processing Delays
-
Key Fobs: Carjackers Use Scanners To Steal Cars
-
Busboys tipper explains his generosity
-
Meteor streaks across N.C. sky
-
Amtrak Train Hits Pedestrian in Greensboro
-
Man Shot & Killed Near Elementary School
-
Hydrogen Bombs Dropped Over NC
-
Missing mother and children found safe
More Stories
-
Mother, Two Kids Missing In Randolph CountyJan 26, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
-
Protesters In Greensboro March Against Trump's…Jan 26, 2017, 9:53 p.m.
-
Toddler Tests Positive For Cocaine; Mother Charged:…Jan 26, 2017, 8:37 p.m.