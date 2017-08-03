Girl's Dog Bites Man, Stops Attempted Abduction

File photo (Photo: GettyThinkStock, Custom)

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Virginia girl's dog may have saved her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.

In a Facebook post, Prince William County police said that a 10-year-old girl was walking her dog when a stranger grabbed her arm last Friday afternoon in Woodbridge.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok says the dog bit the man, causing him to let go of the girl and run away. The girl was not injured.

Authorities say they searched the area but couldn't find the suspect. A police K-9 checked the area

