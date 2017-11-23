Give the Gift of Music for #GivingTuesday

The band- with no name, decided to take the streets one day after the election to play jazz to lift people’s spirits and show unity. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- On November 28, you can participate in Giving Tuesday by giving the gift of music.

Guilford County Schools is asking for donations of new or gently used band instruments, specifically woodwinds, brass, string or percussion instruments.

Donations will be accepted on Giving Tuesday at three locations:

Moore Music, 615 W. Market Street, Greensboro (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Centennial Station, 121 S. Centennial Street, High Point (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Page High, 201 Alma Pinnix Drive, Greensboro, site of the All-County Band Clinic (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

If you don’t have an instrument to donate but want to help, you can make a financial donation to help with repairs and maintenance. Go to www.k12paymentcenter and search for Guilford County Schools. Tax-deductible donations will be accepted through December 31.

© 2017 WFMY-TV