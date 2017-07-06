WFMY
Greensboro Officer Changes Tire For Women Stuck On Side Of Bryan Boulevard

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:43 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro police officer was caught on camera going above and beyond the call of duty - and on a hot day! 

A viewer sent us a video of the officer changing a tire for three women on Bryan Boulevard on Thursday evening. 

She said it really shows how officers go out of their way. 

