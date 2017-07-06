Greensboro Officer Changes Tire For Women Stuck On Side Of Bryan Boulevard

Officer changes tire for women on Bryan Boulevard. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro police officer was caught on camera going above and beyond the call of duty - and on a hot day!

A viewer sent us a video of the officer changing a tire for three women on Bryan Boulevard on Thursday evening.

She said it really shows how officers go out of their way.

