Greensboro Teacher Cares For Exotic Critters!

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's Friday. Why not bring exotic animals into the newsroom?!
That's what we did - and it was awesome!
Tara Culbertson is a teacher at Piedmont Classical High School. She's also a big supporter of exotic animals in need of good homes.
She started a program that allows her students to socialize with her foster pets.
Tara let us interact with some of her foster animals - a chinchilla, a guinea pig, an iguana, and a gecko.
