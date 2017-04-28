WFMY
Greensboro Teacher Cares For Exotic Critters!

Greensboro Teacher Fosters Exotic Pets

April 28, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's Friday. Why not bring exotic animals into the newsroom?! 

That's what we did - and it was awesome! 

Tara Culbertson is a teacher at Piedmont Classical High School. She's also a big supporter of exotic animals in need of good homes. 

She started a program that allows her students to socialize with her foster pets. 

Tara let us interact with some of her foster animals - a chinchilla, a guinea pig, an iguana, and a gecko. 

