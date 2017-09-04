8-Year-Old Girl Saves House From Fire Thanks To What She Learned At School

Greensboro, N.C. – “Stop, drop and roll.” That’s something we can all remember from fire prevention safety in elementary school.

What would happen if you had to remember every single detail from the program during an actual fire?

8-year-old Ana Lia Moreno-Bahena did just that. When she noticed her parents trying to put out a fire in the storage building, she immediately called first responders and put her knowledge to good use.

“First I told them my address,” Ana Lia said. “And I told them that there was a fire and I told them how it started,” she added.

Chief Steve Allred said “she remembered everything that was taught to her in school by our fire prevention team.”

Lieutenant Holt Alcon is one part of the team that visits schools to teach kids about fire safety.

“We get to visit the schools six to eight times a year, and we get to teach them a message and program each time,” said Lieutenant Alcon.

According to Alcon, the kids are taught to get away from the fire, have a meeting place and gather their family, call 9-1-1 and wait until first responders arrive to put out the fire.

“We were impressed that she called it in, kept everyone away, and had a gathering spot for her family,” Allred added.

A team from Station 25 visited Ana Lia and her family to thank her for acting fast and remembering exactly what to do in case of a fire.

First responders deemed the cause of the fire to be a short circuit from the lawnmower that was put in the storage builder immediately after usage. Holt urges people to wait three to four hours before putting equipment away to allow it to cool.

This is the third time in three months that the department has answered to an outbuilding fire caused by equipment catching on fire after use.

