Adorable Red Hat Babies 'Go Red' For Heart Month!

10News Staff , WTSP 4:03 PM. EST February 02, 2018

Check out these cuties going red for American Heart Month.

Each newborn at Florida Hospital Tampa will be decked out in red crocheted hats for February as part of the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts event.

It’s a program that honors moms, babies and heart healthy lives. 

