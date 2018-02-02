Adorable Red Hat Babies 'Go Red' For Heart Month!

Florida Hospital Tampa is participating in the American Heart Association's Little Hats, Big Hearts program.

Check out these cuties going red for American Heart Month.

Each newborn at Florida Hospital Tampa will be decked out in red crocheted hats for February as part of the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts event.

It’s a program that honors moms, babies and heart healthy lives.

In honor of National Wear Red Day, February 2, read about your potential risk for Heart Disease here https://t.co/K2MT7NEi1I pic.twitter.com/6m7AGyRPtK — Florida Hospital (@FloridaHospital) January 31, 2018

