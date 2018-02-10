Florida Puppy Left For Dead In A River Instead Has A New Home

A pit bull puppy was left for dead in a river, but fortunately her story has a happy ending.
Daytona Beach police say they found the puppy near death under the Seabreeze Bridge.
The puppy was shivering when she was found.
The puppy, named River by the officers, was taken to a vet to be treated before being put up for adoption.
Officer Kera Cantrell visited River at the Halifax Humane Society and fell in love with the puppy, so she adopted her!
