WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 31 weather alerts
Close

Florida Puppy Left For Dead In A River Instead Has A New Home

Thank you Daytona Beach police!

Tim Chong , WTSP 4:38 PM. EST February 10, 2018

A pit bull puppy was left for dead in a river, but fortunately her story has a happy ending.

Daytona Beach police say they found the puppy near death under the Seabreeze Bridge.

The puppy was shivering when she was found.

 

 

The puppy, named River by the officers, was taken to a vet to be treated before being put up for adoption.

 

 

 

 

 

Officer Kera Cantrell visited River at the Halifax Humane Society and fell in love with the puppy, so she adopted her!

 

 

Congratulations!

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WFMY

Animal Lovers Line Up Outside Humane Society To Adopt Fur-Ever Valentine

WFMY

$10K Valentine's Day Donation Waives Adoption Fees at Forsyth Humane Society

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories