Florida Puppy Left For Dead In A River Instead Has A New Home

River was adopted by Daytona Beach Police Officer Kera Cantrell. (Photo: Longa, Lyda)

A pit bull puppy was left for dead in a river, but fortunately her story has a happy ending.

Daytona Beach police say they found the puppy near death under the Seabreeze Bridge.

The puppy was shivering when she was found.

Take a look at this precious puppy. This little pit bull was near death on Thursday morning under the Seabreeze Bridge... Posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Friday, January 19, 2018

The puppy, named River by the officers, was taken to a vet to be treated before being put up for adoption.

Remember the beautiful puppy rescued by Daytona Beach's excellent animal control officers under the Seabreeze Bridge... Posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Thursday, January 25, 2018

Officer Kera Cantrell visited River at the Halifax Humane Society and fell in love with the puppy, so she adopted her!

UPDATE ON RIVER THE FROZEN PUPPY: This is the kind of update we love at DBPD. Of course you remember River, the pit bull... Posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Monday, February 5, 2018

Congratulations!

© 2018 WTSP-TV