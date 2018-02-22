Fort Bragg Soldier Gives Daughter Incredible 16th Birthday Surprise

Fort Bragg soldier surprises daughter Pic. Courtesy: Johnathan Williams

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a 16th birthday surprise one Southview High School sophomore won’t soon forget.

Staff Sgt. Johnathan Williams’s daughter, Sondra, turned 16 on Thursday and he wasn’t going to miss it.

Williams said he can count on one hand how many of his daughter’s birthdays he has seen due to deployments and other military requirements.

So Williams worked with Sondra’s JROTC sergeant major, Ruby Murray, to pull off the birthday surprise.

On Thursday, Murray helped sneak Williams into her class to surprise Sondra.

Williams is a Psychological Operations Instructor at the US Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School on Fort Bragg.

Murray a retired Army sergeant major who was stationed on Fort Bragg.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.