How Burlington Is Turning An Empty Shoebox Into A Christmas Present

A workshop for Operation Christmas Child was held Saturday at St Marks Church in Burlington. (Photo: WFMY)

BURLINGTON, NC - Though it is only July, Operation Christmas Child is underway in Burlington.

Volunteers met Saturday morning at St. Mark's Church to learn how to turn a shoebox into a gift for children in over 100 countries.

Each shoebox will be filled with toys, school supplies, hygiene items, and notes of encouragement for children who are suffering from poverty, natural disaster, war terror, disease and famine.

And locals are getting into the Christmas spirit!

Alamance residents are hoping to pack a total of 27,700 shoeboxes for the cause.

