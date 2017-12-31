NC Mom With Eye Cancer Announces Newborn Twins Are Cancer-Free

(Photo: Jessica Boesmiller/Facebook)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – A Huntersville mother who suffers from a mysterious form of eye cancer who recently gave birth to twins announced that both babies are cancer free.

Jessica Boesmiller and husband Mark, a Charlotte firefighter, shared their story earlier this year. The 37-year-old now-mother of four said she began having blurry vision, which at first she thought was related to pregnancy.

When she visited a doctor, the results were shocking.

“Hearing the word cancer was absolutely devastating,” she said. “Did an ultrasound and told us that it was ocular melanoma. We completely had thought that we were going to get a prescription for glasses or something and be on our merry way.”

On Facebook, Jessica posted an update after receiving the results of testing on her children’s placentas.

“Bliss,” she said. “That is what each moment spent with these twins, my boys, and my husband feel like.

“Blessed Joy and thankfulness. That is what I felt when I found out the twins’ placentas were negative for melanoma. Let me write that again. Twins are negative for this evilness that is called cancer.”

The twins, a boy named Mason and a girl, Piper, were born just before Christmas.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help medical bills for the family during this time. Jessica is expected to go back to Duke for MRI and CT scans to learn more about her cancer.

