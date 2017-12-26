'I Want Our Family Home To Be Yours': MLB Draft Pick Pays Off Family Mortgage

Six months after receiving a signing bonus of about $5 million, Diamondbacks first-rounder Pavin Smith put that money to good use on Christmas.
As a "thank you for raising (him) in a great home filled with love," Smith paid off his family's mortgage.
"Because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be yours," Smith wrote in a letter to his parents.
Smith tweeted a video of his mother and father crying as his mother read the letter on Monday.
The Diamondbacks selected Smith, a first baseman at Virginia, with the seventh overall pick in June's MLB draft. Smith hit .342/.427/.570 with 13 homers while striking out only 12 times in 228 at-bats.
When he signed with the Diamondbacks in June, Smith received a bonus of $5,016,300, which is the full slot value for where he was selected at No. 7 overall.
Copyright 2017 The Republic
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs