Kitten Rescued From Inside Of Car Engine

(Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A kitten that was just looking to stay warm put itself in a life-threatening situation, but fortunately, Hampton Police were there to rescue the fuzzy feline.

Hampton Police tweeted a photo of the kitty being pulled out from under the hood of a car by the department's Animal Control unit.

Mama kitty was nowhere in sight, so now the female kitten is safe and recovering at a local shelter.

