Man Takes Wife's Ashes with Him to Restaurant on Valentine's Day

(Photo: Chasidy Gwaltney/Facebook)

Corpus Christi, TX (WLTX) - A powerful Facebook post made by a Texas woman has reminded over 200,000 people this Valentine's week to never take someone for granted and to cherish the time you have with them.

Chasidy Gwaltney's post, made Valentine's Day evening, seems as though it features a man spending Valentine's Day at a local restaurant alone, but with a closer look he is spending it with the ashes of his wife.

Check It Out: 90-Year-Old Couple Plans Wedding, Proves It's Never Too Late For Love

The photo makes it obvious to social media viewers that the man was deeply in love with his wife, still is, and wants to cherish her memory even after she has passed.

Check It Out: NC Man Wakes From 18-Day Long Coma and Meets His Newborn Baby

With over 232,000 shares and over 271,000 likes, the Facebook post has brought people from all over the country to comment and spread the love to others.

"We are all guilty of taking our other half for granted from time to time," Gwaltney wrote. "We may forget to give a goodbye kiss, say I love you or just be so caught up in what we are doing at the moment that we don't notice the very little things that mean so much to our special someone."

In her message included with the photo, Gwaltney said that seeing the man in the restaurant with the ashes of his wife reminded her that we won't always have each other to hold, talk to, love, play with, or even just aggravate every now and then.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WLTX-TV