NC Trooper Takes Care Of Dogs After Crash

Trooper B.M. McDaniel with Buddy and Puff! Pic. Courtesy: NC Highway Patrol

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- Trooper B.M. McDaniel with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has made two best friends.

The State Highway Patrol posted on their Facebook that the dog’s owner was involved in a vehicle crash.

Trooper McDaniel kept a close watch over both Buddy and Puff after the crash.

He made sure to keep the dogs entertained until a family member could arrive to take them home.

