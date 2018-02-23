NC Trooper Takes Care Of Dogs After Crash

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- Trooper B.M. McDaniel with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has made two best friends.
The State Highway Patrol posted on their Facebook that the dog’s owner was involved in a vehicle crash.
Trooper McDaniel kept a close watch over both Buddy and Puff after the crash.
He made sure to keep the dogs entertained until a family member could arrive to take them home.
