Police Officer Cuts Elderly Woman's Lawn After Thief Steals Mower

Officer Fontanez spent his entire day off cutting the woman's grass free of charge and has vowed to help her keep it cut. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A Knoxville Police Department officer didn't have to think twice when a 76-year-old woman asked him to help her get her grass cut.

Officer Garrett Fontanez didn't know cameras were rolling when he spent his entire Tuesday mowing her lawn.

On Sunday, he was flagged down by an elderly woman while he was responding to a noise complaint nearby. The woman told him she paid a man up front to cut her grass but instead he took her money and took off.

Fontanez listened as she went on to tell her the man stole her push mower. He came back to cut her grass, didn't charge her a dime, and he vowed to help her keep it cut.

As for the man who allegedly robbed her of a fresh cut and her mower: Officer Fontanez is on the lookout. He hopes he can hold the alleged thief accountable for his uncaring and illegal actions.

KPD took to Facebook Tuesday night to highlight the small gesture Fontanez thought was just another day on the job.

"This is just one example of KPD Officers going above and beyond their normal duties. Great job Officer Fontanez.#CommunityStrong #BeatIntegrity"

© 2017 WBIR.COM