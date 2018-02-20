Police Officers Support Daughter Of Fallen Officer During Senior Night

(Photo: Denver Police Department)

Denver Police Department officers showed up to Senior Night to support the daughter of one of their fallen officers.

Detective Donnie Young died 13 years ago in the line of duty. He left behind his wife and two daughters.

One of his daughters, Kelsey, will graduate this spring. While most seniors have their parents escort them during senior night, Kelsey had several officers step up in place of her dad.

Detective Dan Andrews, Detective Leslie Branch-Wise, Detective Adam Golden, Sergeant Glenn West, Sergeant Eric Knutson, Lieutenant Ian Culverhouse, Corporal James Gates, Officer Brad Baker, Officer Danny Veith and Sergeant Robert Waidler were proud to escort Kelsey to center court during the ceremony that acknowledged senior athletes.

