Police Surprise 3-Year-Old For His Birthday

(Photo: Courtesy Fort Collins Police Services)

KUSA - Having the cops show up to your birthday party is usually a bad thing (but it does sometimes indicate you’re having a pretty epic celebration).

For this adorable kid in Fort Collins, it was a dream come true.

Photo: Courtesy Fort Collins Police Services

Meet Tristan. He wanted a police-themed birthday party.

Fort Collins Police Services shared photos of it on Facebook on Friday– and it’s adorable, especially because actual cops showed up and seemed to be having lots of fun.

Photo: Courtesy Fort Collins Police Services

And hey, this celebration made our day too!

Happy birthday, Tristan!

