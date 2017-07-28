Rare Stolen Horses From SC Found, Returned Safe

REMBERT, S.C. - Two rare Marsh Tacky horses that were stolen from a South Carolina farm during a storm back in May have been safely returned due to the diligent efforts of one neighbor.

River and Yago, owned by Jackie McFadden on a South Carolina farm, had been missing for over three months.

The two Carolina Marsh Tacky horses were stolen from the back pasture from Dragoon Farms in Boykin, SC just outside of Camden, SC in Kershaw county.

The hot wire on the back gate was cut and the horses were stolen during a severe rain storm. Both horses would have to have been walked out of the pasture and lead down a side drive and loaded.

But when 92-year-old neighbor, Nora Keehn, found out that the pair of Marsh Tackies had been stolen the nearby farm, she made it her life’s mission to bring them home. With grit and determination Ms.Keehn assembled an entire team to search for River and Yago.

A Facebook page was set up to help get the word out about the missing horses, and updates were regular on the page.

Finally late Thursday evening, after months of searching, the horses were found safe.

RIVER AND YAGO HAVE BEEN FOUND! They are back and they are safe! Thank you all for looking for them and praying for them! It's truly a miracle! We are ecstatic! More to follow... Posted by River and Yago - Stolen Marsh Tacky Horses on Friday, July 28, 2017

Jackie McFadden told NBC Charlotte, "Ms. Nora is a remarkable woman. What she has done is a miracle. Her love for horses brought River and Yago home. We are ecstatic and so grateful to Ms. Nora to have our beloved horses back where they belong."

The hero of the River and Yago story is Nora Keehn. When 92 year old, Nora Keehn, found out that a pair of Marsh... Posted by River and Yago - Stolen Marsh Tacky Horses on Friday, July 28, 2017

Keehn is not a stranger to the horse world. She was one of the first two licensed female jockeys in the United States, and she was inducted into the Arizona Quarter Horse Racing Hall of Fame on Dec. 7, 2002.

