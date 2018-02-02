Troopers Care For Barista's Baby At Winston-Salem Starbucks

When a Winston-Salem Starbucks barista couldn't find childcare in time before her shift, some North Carolina state troopers stepped in to help! They cared for her daughter for more than an hour while the mom got through the morning rush. (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- When a Starbucks barista couldn't find childcare for her daughter in time before her shift, some North Carolina State Troopers saved the day!

Harper Spell was the shift supervisor that day back in December. She says the employee called her in tears at 4:30 a.m. because she couldn't find anyone to take care of her baby.

Spell told her coworker to not worry, they'd figure it out, and to bring her baby into work.

She says soon after that, their regular crew of troopers showed up and cared for the little girl for over an hour while employees worked through the busy morning rush!

Trooper Brad even bought the little girl a cup she'd been holding onto all morning.

Spell says it made her heart melt to watch the troopers step in to help the mother, and she wanted to praise them on social media. Her Facebook post went viral, with many people praising the troopers as well as Spell for letting the mom bring her baby to work.

