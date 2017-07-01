Winston-Salem Officer Stops To Help Stranded Motorist

Photo: city of Winston-Salem Twitter

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Officer A. Nelson with the Winston-Salem Police Department went above and beyond for a member of the community on Saturday.

While he was on the way to work he was flagged down by someone whose car battery had died the night before. Officer Nelson told WFMY News 2 the man had to sleep in his car because he could not get it running.

Officer Nelson then took the time to help jump the car and get it working again.

Officer A. Nelson stops to help a citizen with some mechanical issues on his way to work. #wspd #community #oneteam .159 pic.twitter.com/fn3twujoai — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) July 1, 2017

Officer Nelson said that helping people in situations like this is why any officer gets into this line of work.

Though it was a small and simple gesture to Officer Nelson, the community is more than grateful to have someone like him.

From all of us here at WFMY News 2, thank you Officer Nelson!

Copyright 2017 WFMY