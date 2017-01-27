Heroes Pull Man From Burning Truck

A man involved in a major crash on Interstate 37 Friday morning is lucky to be alive after he found himself trapped inside of his truck, engulfed in flames.

Exclusively obtained by KENS 5, a dramatic rescue captured on camera is shedding light on just why this man is so lucky to be alive.

The man was in a pick-up truck traveling in the northbound lanes of I-37 when he lost control after swerving to avoid slowing traffic. The truck ended up sideways on the side of the highway where a tour/charter-type bus hit the truck causing it to burst into flames.

Several men police say were construction workers rushed to the man's aid, pulled him from the burning truck and used fire extinguishers to put the flames out that had begun to cover the man's body.

Another bystander was able to capture the entire incident on camera and submitted it to KENS 5. And although the man in the video was able to escape with his life, it is pretty clear it could have turned out the opposite.

Do you know the men in the video? If so, please call us on our tip line at 210-366-2002 or email us at iwitness@kens5.com.

We would love to speak with these heroes. It's not every day you see such a selfless act. Bravo to these men. Bravo San Antonio.

