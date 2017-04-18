High Point Furniture Market Is Back - Here's What To Expect

High Point Market - Fall 2016 Exhibition (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The furniture of the world will be in the Furniture Capital of the World this weekend. High Point Market returns for its spring 2017 furniture exhibition.

Spring Market will be held April 22-26. Furniture industry professionals will show off their new designs and products - and buyers could see those products in furniture stores near them once the event ends.

Some new trends at Spring Market will include luxurious and glamorous furniture, geometric patterns, gold-colored furniture, and soft neutral pieces with beach-like vibes.

HGTV star Joanna Gaines will be back at The Market. The design guru will show off her Magnolia Home Collection.

And if you commute through the area, make sure you plan your day accordingly. High Point Market pulls in 75,000 people every six months - so be prepared for traffic in the downtown area.

Here are some Furniture Market Facts:

There are more than 2,000 exhibitors.

More than 100 countries are represented.

There are 180 buildings and 11.5 million square feet of show space.

