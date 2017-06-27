High Point Ramadan Dinner Brings International Community Together

High Point celebrates the end of Ramadan with a community dinner. Ramadan involves a month-long fast in the Muslim community. (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- People from all different backgrounds celebrated the end of Ramadan with a community dinner in High Point on Tuesday evening.

Ramadan is a month-long fast observed in the Muslim community. It's seen as a time of spiritual and physical renewal.

The High Point Human Relations Commission and the Community Mosque of High Point organized the dinner.

The groups say the event was all about promoting understanding, awareness, fellowship, and deepening the sense of community in an International City.

