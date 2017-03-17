High Point University Plants Tree At Elementary School

(Photo: Hodgdon, Emily)

HIGH POINT, NC -- High Point University officials celebrated Arbor Day by giving back to the community.

For a third year in a row, the university planted a tree at a local elementary school. This year, the university chose Union Hill Elementary School.

Dozens of students got involved to help plant a purple plum tree outside their school. Jon Roethling, High Point University's ground curator, says the students will be able to enjoy the fruit once the tree starts to grow and bloom.

"There are certain things, memories that are tied to plants," said Roethling. "Sometimes biting into a delicious plum could be that one memory."

Arbor Day is a holiday dedicated to tree planting and increasing awareness of the importance of trees.

