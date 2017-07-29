WFMY
70+ Santas Make Long Journey From North Pole To High Point

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:26 PM. EDT July 29, 2017

HIGH POINT, NC - Over 70 Santas made an appearance at High Point University on Saturday for the annual Long Leaf Pine Santas convention. 

The event hopes to being together professional Santas from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. 

The group got together to catch up, sing, have a banquet, and Santa Jim Dyer even was inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame as 'Santa to the Troops". 

 

