Bringing Down ‘The Jingle Bell House' With Elon University's Holiday Medley

Elon University's Holiday Medley Video

ELON, N.C. -- It’s a holiday medley even the group Pentatonix could get down to as Elon University ‘brings it’ a cappella style to wish you a Merry Christmas.

The holiday video will bring a smile to your face while watching 38 faculty staff and students sing their merry hearts out.

The medley includes a parody of the "Most Wonderful Time of The Year" and "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow."

Those among the Elon community will enjoy the rise of the Phoenix, College Coffee, and acorns falling references.

The video is fast becoming a YouTube hit!

