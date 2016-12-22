Burlington Police Help Kids In Need Pick Out Their Christmas Presents

Burlington Police hosted Shop with a Cop today! What a great day to spread holiday cheer! (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, NC – It’s the season of giving, and the Burlington Police Department wanted to make sure they did their part this holiday season.

The department selected 75 kids who would usually not have gifts to open on Christmas, and took them shopping!

The kids were nominated by community members, but they weren’t the only ones getting a gift. In addition to police spending $100 on each kid, they also gave families and elderly people one week’s worth of groceries.

