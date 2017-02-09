Waffle House Serving Candlelit Dinners for Valentine's Day

(Photo: Getty Images)

The Waffle House probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

But that’s exactly what the 24-hour breakfast provider is doing on February 14. Waffle House locations across the country, including one in Greensboro, are accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day.

According to Waffle House, a reservation includes white tablecloths, “truckloads” of candles, special menus, as well as all of the old reliable favorites.

Area Waffle Houses accepting Valentine’s Day reservations

Greensboro — 3204 Gate City Blvd.

To view all of the participating locations, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCNC