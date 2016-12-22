Christmas Light Displays, Holiday Events, & New Year's Eve

Greensboro Holiday Parade (Photo: WFMY)

WFMY News 2 has got you covered with a list of holiday events, and spectacular light displays.

WFMY News 2 Winterfest

What: It's that time of year again for all things ice skating fun! The WFMY News 2 Winterfest ice skating rink is open for the season.

When: Now through January 29, 2016

Where: 208 North Davie Street at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro

Pricing:

Kids (2-5): $6 / person

Kids (6-12): $8 / person

Regular Price (13+): $10 / person

Season Pass: $75 / person

Group Rate (15+): $8 / person

Private Parties: $300 / hr.

Price includes equipment rental. Payment Options: Cash, debit or credit card; No checks

Skate Times

Monday-Thursday: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Fridays: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturdays & School Holidays: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sundays: 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Check Out: WFMY News 2’s Winterfest Schedule

Country Christmas Train

What: All aboard the Country Christmas Train for a holiday good time. The 8th annual Country Christmas Train begins on Friday, November 25 and runs through December 27. The train leaves every half hour from 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. taking passengers on a 1 1/2 mile loop around Denton FarmPark. You'll get to see hundreds of light displays, a live Nativity, and a short movie about the Christmas story. Rides last about 20 minutes.

Where: Denton Farm Park, Enter park at 4259 Handy Road in Denton

Other: Admission is $13 for adults on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday nights. It’s $15 on Saturday nights. Admission is $5 for children ages 5 - 12, and free for kids under the age of 4. Find out more about theme nights, discounts and more by visiting Country Christmas Train.

Tanglewood Festival Of Lights

What: Pack the car and head to Tanglewood Festival of Lights. Make sure you turn your radio to 99.5 WMAG to hear holiday music set to the light displays. Plus visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus!

When: Through Sunday, January 1, 2017

Costs: Family (cars, vans and trucks): $15, Commercial (vans, limos, and mini-buses): $35, Motor coaches and buses: $100

Where: Tanglewood Park

Other: Open nightly from 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm

More Details: Tanglewood Festival of Lights

Want More Christmas Lights?

What: Check out the Christmas Lights Display Map! You can even add your home to the list or a location where you've seen lots of lights!

Police To Read The Night Before Christmas

What: Greensboro Police officers will take part in reading a Christmas classic to children. The event includes a reading of The Night Before Christmas, and pictures with Santa Claus.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 3:00 p.m.

Where: Hickory Trails Community Room located at 4223 Romaine Street in Greensboro

Community Christmas Eve Dinner

What: The Jessa Maria Foundation will host its 10th annual Christmas Eve dinner. The event also includes special holiday packages of items like toys, clothes, and non-perishable food items.

When: Saturday, December 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: 1325 South Eugene Street

Christmas Shows at the Carolina Theatre

What: Check out the Christmas Shows at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro.

Greensboro Swarm Game

What: Greensboro Swarm will take on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants

When: Monday, December 26 at 2:00 pm

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Tickets: Tickets are $11 and up

Get tickets: Greensboro Coliseum



HAECO Basketball Invitational

What: Greensboro Coliseum will host the 41st Annual HAECO Basketball Invitational

When: December 26 – 28

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Get tickets, Game Times, Brackets: Greensboro Coliseum

NEW YEAR'S EVE EVENTS



Denim & Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party

What: The Denim & Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party is back! Enjoy live music, food, and lots of dancing. Stephen Legree Band to perform at the party.

When: Saturday, December 31 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Where: Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point located at 121 South Centennial Street

Tickets: $40 per person Call for tickets at 336-889-2787

Free New Year’s Eve Gospel Rap Concert

What: Free Gospel Rap concert including artists: Rare of Breed, MC Big Boi Hurt and MC View, Salvation James, Allen Ervin, and Kalton Jones.

When: Saturday, December 31 starts at 9:00 p.m.

Where: DUNAMIS Ministries located at 903 West English Road in High Point

Black & White Ball

What: 10th Annual New Year’s Eve Swing Dance Party. The event includes two free dance lessons, party favors, snacks, sparking cider, plus dancing and more.

When: Saturday, December 31 from 7:15 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Where: Temple Beth, 5315 Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

Admission: Door - $25 Young Adult (13-21) - $14

Purchase Tickets: www.CarolinaDanceClub.com



Take the Plunge On New Year’s Day

What: Polar Plunge at Hanging Rock State Park Lake. Participants will also get to enjoy endless food and beverage including hot dogs, chili, chicken stew, coffee and hot chocolate.

When: Sunday, January 1, 2017

Where: Hanging Rock State Park Lake

Registration is at 3:00 p.m.

Costume Parade at 4:00 p.m.

Polar Plunge: 4:15 p.m.



Copyright 2016 WFMY