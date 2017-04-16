Mt. Airy Woman's Front Yard Is An 'Easter Wonderland'

MOUNT AIRY, NC - One family in Mount Airy is decking the halls... with Easter eggs!

The Hawk family has always loved Easter, and now they have taken their love to the next level with some egg-celent decorations.

If you visit their front lawn on Mantle Avenue in Mt. Airy you can find their festive tree covered in eggs.

Janet Hawks says there are somewhere between 550 to 600 eggs on the tree.

This Easter display has been years in the making, and every year it grows a little more.

Janet says it take a couple days to put up and put down, but in the end it is worth it because this is her big holiday!

Copyright 2017 WFMY