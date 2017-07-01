Non-Profits Selling Fireworks for a Good Cause

Mothers of Marching Band students at White Knoll High School are using their stand in Lexington County to support the school’s marching band. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC - Fourth of July is only a few days away, and many are already buying fireworks. But what many residents are unaware of is that some of these fireworks stands support local non-profit organizations.

Several non-profit organizations throughout the Midlands have partnered with TNT Fireworks to man a stand and have 20 percent of those proceeds support their cause.

It's something TNT has been doing for 50 years now, raising more than $38.6 million annually nationwide for their respective causes. This includes more than 4,000 organizations such as schools, churches, civic groups, and clubs.

Derrick Cutter, who manages a firework stand in Columbia, said he has enjoyed working with TNT.

“Well we heard about it through TNT and some other people who had done it in the past,” Cutter said. “We’ve enjoyed it so far, TNT has been fantastic.”

Cutter is a pastor at the Safe Harbor Worship Center near the town of Pine Ridge. The church goes on different mission trips, and the fireworks stand is a very integral part in paying for those trips. Cutter says that although the days are long, he and his family are still enjoying working at the stand.

“They’re long days 10-12 hour days but we’ve enjoyed it so far,” Cutter said.

Mothers of Marching Band students at White Knoll High School are using their stand in Lexington County to support the school’s marching band.

Traci Menie, who is a mother of a marching band student, says that her and several other mothers have been running firework stands for the past three years. She also says that the school has benefited from the stands.

“This is a great opportunity for the band parents and the kids to work together," Menie said. “We have been able to do competitions around the state and even out of the state and this year the kids are trying to make their way to Atlanta for a Christmas parade.”

Menie says the school made $10,000 from the stands last year. She encourages residents to support their cause.

"Come on out and help out the While Knoll High School Marching Band,” Menie said. “These kids work really hard to be excellent.”

They are five locations that support local non-profits in the Midlands. They are located in Irmo, Lexington, Sumter, Columbia, and Blythewood. Below are the addresses and organization they help:

Dutch Fork High School Silver Spirit Band

1110 Dutch Fork Road

Irmo, SC

White Knoll Band Boosters

1780 South Lake Drive

Lexington, SC

New Beginnings Assembly of God

1283 Broad Street

Sumter, SC

Cutter’s Edge Ministries

5420 Forest Drive

Columbia, SC

Sound Choices

321 Killian Road

Blythewood, SC

