Recycle Your Christmas Tree In The Triad

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Make sure you ‘think green’ when it comes to your Christmas tree. That means tossing out your tree to be recycled for other uses.

You can drop off your tree to be recycled through January 15, 2017.

There are a few things you need to do before recycling your tree. Make sure you remove all lights, decorations, bags, stands and covers.



Wreaths, garlands and artificial trees are not accepted at Guilford County drop-off sites. The environmental department explains those decorations are made with wire and staples that are unable to go through the chipping equipment.

Guilford County said it uses the recycled Christmas trees for mulch at county parks and facilities.

Drop-off location:

• Guilford County Prison Farm, 7315 Howerton Road, Gibsonville. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. From Highway 61, take County Farm Road then turn right onto Howerton Road. The drop-off point is ¼ mile on the right. (Call 641-2630 for more information.)

Trees are no longer accepted at the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market or at Tabernacle United Methodist Church.

Some towns and cities in Guilford County provide residential curbside collection of Christmas trees:

• The City of Greensboro collects trees curbside. Be sure you conform to the city's yard waste collection procedures to take advantage of this service. Call 373-CITY for more information.



• The City of High Point collects trees curbside through January 31. Call 883-3111 for more information.



• Jamestown residents also have curbside tree collection available. Just place your tree out with your trash on your regular pick-up day. Call the town hall at 454-1138 with questions.



• Residents of the Town of Gibsonville may put their trees out at the curbside for collection during their extra pick-up weeks. If you have questions, call the town hall at 449-4144.



Winston-Salem:

• Residents should leave the tree on the curb and call the city at 336-727-8000 for pickup.

