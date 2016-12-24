Santa Visits Greensboro's Newest Community Members!

Santa has started his trip around the world to deliver presents, but he took a second and paid a visit to Greensboro's newest residents!

He stopped by Cone Health's Woman's Hospital to meet, take pictures with, and bring toys to newborns.

Each family gets a picture taken with their new baby and Santa. The hospital then prints out and puts the picture in a card for the family.

This has become a tradition at the Woman's Hospital, and they hope Santa continues to visit the beaming babies for years to come.

