Santa Visits Greensboro's Newest Community Members!

GREENBORO, NC -- Santa has started his trip around the world to deliver presents, but he took a second and paid a visit to Greensboro's newest residents!
He stopped by Cone Health's Woman's Hospital to meet, take pictures with, and bring toys to newborns.
Each family gets a picture taken with their new baby and Santa. The hospital then prints out and puts the picture in a card for the family.
This has become a tradition at the Woman's Hospital, and they hope Santa continues to visit the beaming babies for years to come.
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs