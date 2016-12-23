WFMY
Close

Santa Visits Kids At Cone Hospital

WFMY NEWS 2 , WFMY 5:30 PM. EST December 23, 2016

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Santa made a special visit to the Triad Friday. He stopped by Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital to visit the kiddos. Many of them will be spending the holiday there. 

RELATED: Chief Meteorologist Grant Gilmore Tracks Santa!

Santa said for a small moment, whatever is wrong goes away when the kids talk to him. Each kid gets to take home a bear. 

Stay on top of News, Weather, Sports by downloading WFMY News 2 apps or signing up for our text alerts.

Get the WFMY News 2 Weather and News App

WFMY News 2 Weather iPhone App

WFMY News 2 Weather Android App

WFMY News 2 Android App

WFMY News 2 iPhone App

WFMY News 2 Text Alerts

 

Copyright 2016 WFMY

WFMY

Chief Meteorologist Grant Gilmore Tracks Santa!

WFMY

Santas Come Through For Boy With Autism Granting Christmas Wish

WFMY

‘Santa, You're My Last Hope' Written On Letter Dropped In Police Mailbox

WFMY

Secret Santa Donation Leads to Free Animal Adoptions

WFMY

Reluctant Santa now embraces the job

WFMY

Deployed Dad Surprises Family During Santa Photoshoot

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories