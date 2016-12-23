Santa Visits Kids At Cone Hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Santa made a special visit to the Triad Friday. He stopped by Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital to visit the kiddos. Many of them will be spending the holiday there.

Santa said for a small moment, whatever is wrong goes away when the kids talk to him. Each kid gets to take home a bear.

