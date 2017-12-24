Santa Is in North Carolina! #2TracksSanta

Santa Tracker: Raleigh, NC WFMY

Share This Story

GREENSBORO, NC -- Get ready! Santa has loaded up his sleigh and is on his way from the North Pole to visit children all around the world. Eventually he'll be right here in North Carolina.

WFMY News 2 will be tracking Santa's progress around the globe throughout the day, providing updates right here on WFMYNews2.com with the help of NORAD.

SANTA Tracker on WFMY News 2 App

Make sure to follow along with WFMY right here on our website, or on Facebook and Twitter. You can follow Meteorologist Tim Buckley for updates as he gets the latest information on Santa's location throughout the day.

Santa leaving North Pole:

Santa Tracker: Santa is on the move, he just left the North Pole WFMY

Santa makes his way across Sydney, Australia

Santa Tracker: Santa spotted over Sydney, Australia WFMY

Santa and his reindeer are making their way across New Delhi, India

Santa Tracker: Santa making his way across New Dehli, India WFMY

Santa works his way through Kandahar, Afghanistan

Santa Tracker: St. Nick making his way through Kandahar, Afghanistan WFMY

Santa tacking care of Christmas in Moscow, Russia

Santa Tracker: Here comes Moscow, Russia WFMY

Santa's busting moves in Athens Greece

Santa Tracker: Hello Athens, Greece. Here comes Santa Clause, here comes Santa Claus WFMY

Work it Santa! He's doing as the Romans do in Rome, Italy.

Santa Tracker: Rome, Italy WFMY

Bonjour! Santa's in Paris, France

Santa Tracker: Paris, France WFMY

Time for some a food and drink break. Break out the fish and chips for Santa. He's in London.

Santa Tracker: London, UK WFMY

Feliz Navidad! Santa is in Rio De Jenairo, Brazil

Santa Tracker: Rio de Janiero, Brazil WFMY

Off to bed Canada. St. Nick is in St. John's

Santa Tracker: St. John's, Canada WFMY

Shut the front door and open the Chimney, Santa is in America. He's currently in Washington, DC.