Santa Is in North Carolina! #2TracksSanta

GREENSBORO, NC -- Get ready! Santa has loaded up his sleigh and is on his way from the North Pole to visit children all around the world. Eventually he'll be right here in North Carolina.
WFMY News 2 will be tracking Santa's progress around the globe throughout the day, providing updates right here on WFMYNews2.com with the help of NORAD.
Santa leaving North Pole:
Santa Tracker: Santa is on the move, he just left the North Pole WFMY
Santa makes his way across Sydney, Australia
Santa Tracker: Santa spotted over Sydney, Australia WFMY
Santa and his reindeer are making their way across New Delhi, India
Santa Tracker: Santa making his way across New Dehli, India WFMY
Santa works his way through Kandahar, Afghanistan
Santa Tracker: St. Nick making his way through Kandahar, Afghanistan WFMY
Santa tacking care of Christmas in Moscow, Russia
Santa Tracker: Here comes Moscow, Russia WFMY
Santa's busting moves in Athens Greece
Santa Tracker: Hello Athens, Greece. Here comes Santa Clause, here comes Santa Claus WFMY
Work it Santa! He's doing as the Romans do in Rome, Italy.
Santa Tracker: Rome, Italy WFMY
Bonjour! Santa's in Paris, France
Santa Tracker: Paris, France WFMY
Time for some a food and drink break. Break out the fish and chips for Santa. He's in London.
Santa Tracker: London, UK WFMY
Feliz Navidad! Santa is in Rio De Jenairo, Brazil
Santa Tracker: Rio de Janiero, Brazil WFMY
Off to bed Canada. St. Nick is in St. John's
Santa Tracker: St. John's, Canada WFMY
Shut the front door and open the Chimney, Santa is in America. He's currently in Washington, DC.
Santa Tracker: Washington, DC WFMY
