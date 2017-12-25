Special Response Team Unit Delivers Christmas Surprise To Kids

The back doors of the Special Response Team unit opened revealing over a thousand presents, big and small, donated by Burlington’s Lamb Chapel. (Photo: WFMY)

BURLINGTON, N.C. – When the Burlington Police Special Response Team unit passes through neighborhoods like Beaumont Court and Tucker Street neighborhoods, it usually not for a good reason.

They used Christmas Day to changed that narrative.

The unit stopped in the middle of the developments flashing its blue lights to the tune of Christmas classics.

The back doors opened revealing over a thousand presents, big and small, donated by Burlington’s Lamb Chapel, and children from around the neighborhoods gathered by the doors for their gift.

Bikes, dolls, balls, clothes, toy cars, and play dough sets were among a few of the gifts the children received.

Sergeant Michael Grusky says the department received a call from the church about a week ago asking for their help to make this Christmas miracle happen.

“They reached out to us feeling that we would have a good idea to what part of the community would be greatly served by this,” Grusky said.

This is the first time the department delivers gifts this way on Christmas Day.

During the holidays, Burlington Police host a number of activities for the community like Cops Care, a $100 shopping spree and grocery giveaway for families in need in the area.

But this Christmas gift delivery was also a great success.

“The outpouring of the residents and the children, it’s been absolutely awesome,” Sergeant Grusky shared. “I’m so happy its turned out this well for the first time.”

