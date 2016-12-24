Toy Drive Saves Christmas For Children's Shelter After Toys Were Stolen

Hundreds of toys are wrapped and ready to be delivered to the Children's Shelter at the San Antonio Battered Women's Shelter just in time for Christmas thanks to a toy drive organized by VFW Post 1533 and Heart2Heart4U.

"Christmas is a time to give, especially for the children. So we decided to get busy and start organizing a toy drive so we can give to the shelter and these children will have Christmas," said Patricia Moreno from Heart2Heart4U.

"At Veterans of Foreign Wars, it is our position in our job that we help the community. So it makes us really happy that we are able to do something for the community of San Antonio," said Gilbert Uriegas, VFW Post 1533 Commander.

On Friday afternoon, volunteers had a ball collecting and wrapping hundreds of toys for girls and boys of all ages, including Star Wars toys and board games. The toys were stolen a few weeks ago from a storage unit that housed toys for Family Violence Prevention Services.

"It was such a tragedy when we heard that all the children's toys were stolen, and the veterans got together and decided to make this a nice Christmas for them," said one member of the post.

They are not only collecting toys for the children but also making bagged lunches that they will deliver to the homeless on Christmas Eve before going to the shelter.

All the bags collected were full of food going to those who need it most.

"This is exactly what Christmas is all about and we've got one major angel watching over us right now," Moreno said.

You can still make donations anytime VFW 1533 is open, which is daily at 3 p.m. You can also donate to Heart2Heart4U by calling 210-2798912 or by emailing donate@h2h4u.org for more information.

