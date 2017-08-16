Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announces Greensboro Tour Date

Trans-Siberian Orchestra "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" tour. Pic. Courtesy: Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Get ready to rock Christmas with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The Winter Tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” includes a stop in Greensboro with two performances on December 10, 2017.

The tour begins on November 16th with more than 100 performances in more than 60 cities.

The tour is a celebration of the art and accomplishments of the group’s late creator/composer/lyricist, Paul O’Neil which was dubbed “Rock Theater.” The performance includes an exciting new take on “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”

You’ll hear fan-favorites including “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.”

The performances in Greensboro take place December 10 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on September 15.

