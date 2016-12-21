Thank Your For Giving! WFMY News 2 Rings Bell For 17 Hours

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- WFMY News 2 teamed up with the Salvation Army for a marathon bell-ringing event!

Hundreds of you helped donate to the Red Kettle at the Belk at Friendly Center in Greensboro. WFMY News 2 staff started early at 6:00 a.m. to ring the bell until 11:00 p.m. at night. We couldn't have done it without all your support.





The day included former Olympian Joey Cheek from Greensboro who helped ring the bell. We also had other volunteers including a family join us.

A choir from the Cathedral Of His Glory in Greensboro showed up to sing their hearts out for the cause! A trumpet player also joined in the holiday giving by playing holiday carols.

We want to thank you for digging deep to help families in need this Christmas and holiday season.

