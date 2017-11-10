WFMY News 2's Winterfest Grand Opening Nov. 17

WFMY News 2 Winterfest

GREENSBORO, N.C. – It’s almost time to show off your ice skating skills!

WFMY News 2’s Winterfest grand opening festivities hit the ice Friday, November 17 at LeBauer Park!

We want to celebrate the night with you on the ice.

The grand opening night includes ice skating, the ice slide, live music, free food, face painting, inflatables and more! Chick-fil-A will host the “Chick-fil-A Chill Out” which includes free Chick-fil-A sandwiches with canned good donation.

All the fun takes place Friday, November 17 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. WFMY News 2’s Winterfest will be open from November 17, 2017 through January 28, 2018.

SKATE TIMES

Monday-Thursday: 4-9 pm

Fridays: 4-10 pm

Saturdays & School Holidays: (Dec. 21-Jan. 2) 11 am-10 pm

Sundays: 12-7 pm

Private Parties: By Reservation

(Hours subject to change; skate time is unlimited for the day of purchase; (click here for event schedule)

PRICING

Kids (5 and under): $6 / person

Kids (6-12): $8 / person

Regular Price (13+): $10 / person

Slide Only (all ages): $5 / person

Season Pass: $75 / person

Group Rate (15+): $8 / person

Private Parties: $300 / hr.

Price includes equipment rental. Payment Options: Cash, debit or credit card; No checks

LOCATION & PARKING

WFMY News 2 Winterfest is located in the VF Seasonal Plaza at LeBauer Park. The physical address is: 208 N. Davie St. / Greensboro, NC 27401. Parking is available at Church and Davie St. parking decks. Parking is free after 5pm and on weekends.

