What You Might Not Know About St. Patrick's Day

Do you think you are ready for this St. Patrick’s Day? Here are some little-known facts for the big day.

According to History.com, St. Patrick's Day dates back to the death of ‘Maewyn Succat’, better known as ‘St. Patrick’. He is considered the national Apostle of Ireland and is credited to bringing Christianity.

St. Patrick died on March 17th, 461 A.D. in Saul, Downpatrick, Ireland.

Viewed as a religious holiday to those of Irish decent, it wasn’t until the 1970’s that drinking was even allowed to be a part of the day!

Pubs were demanded to be closed so all could pay respects to the late St. Patrick. In 1995, the Irish Government realized they could market the holiday and bring more interest to the country.

They lifted the pub ban and now it’s estimated that one million people annually partake in the St. Patrick Day Festival in Dublin.

The holiday quickly spread from Ireland to the rest of the world. History.com says you’ll find March 17th celebrations in Russia, Japan and Singapore! The United States, of course, made that list too.

In 1762 History.com says the first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held. Get this—it was here in the US!

Irish Solders that were based out of NYC took to the streets and played loud music of their culture, celebrated their heritage, and rekindled connections with other Irishmen.

Since 1762, many have jumped on board the parade train.

It’s estimated that 150,000 people participate each year in the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade and about three million people come to watch. To date, this is the largest parade in our nation.

Another tradition is the infamous dyeing of the Chicago River, which started in 1962. According to History.com, the city originally poured 100 pounds of green vegetable dye into the river, making the river stay green for up to a week!

Since then, they started to add less dye, 40 pounds to be exact, for environmental protection reasons. With less dye, it also means less time the river will stay green.

Savannah, Georgia natives claim they were the originators of the idea. In 1961, they said they dyed the Savannah River green but the results weren’t what they expected. They never tried to dye the river again.

A new way to celebrating is popping up and anyone anywhere can now celebrate and give back at the same time.

Now through March 19th, Guiness is asking you to post a selfie with your stache! Using the Hashtag #StacheForCharity, post a picture of your stache, whether it be real, drawn or Guiness enhanced!

The company promised to donate $1 (up to $100,000) for every upload to the “Guiness Gives Back Fund” – a fund that supports non-profits with a mission to give back to communities.

Copyright 2017 WFMY