Write Santa A Letter! But You Need To Hurry

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The North Pole is a magical place and Santa and his elves are already hard at work!

But Santa wants to hear from you! All you have to do is write Santa a letter and drop it off or email it depending on where you live!

GREENSBORO

In Greensboro, you can drop off Santa letters to five different locations but you need to hurry. Santa letters need to be dropped off by November 27. You’ll also need to include your address, so the big guy can send you a letter back.

Santa Letter Drop-Off Locations:

1. Greensboro Cultural Center located at 200 North Davie Street

2. Griffin Recreation Center located at 5301 Hilltop Road

3. Glenwood Recreation Center located at 2010 Coliseum Boulevard

4. Leonard Recreation Center located at 6324 Ballinger Road

5. Lewis Recreation Center located at 3110 Forest Lawn Drive

WINSTON-SALEM

In Winston-Salem, the Winston-Salem Jaycees are collecting letters for Santa. There is a fee, $5 per letter. You’ll need to fill out a form on the WSJaycees site. Application forms must be submitted by Friday, December 1 to make sure Letters from the North Pole arrive to kids on time.

99.5 WMAG

Kids can also download and print out this letter to fill out for Santa.

Then drop-off the letters at the following locations:

1. Sylvan Learning Center in Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center in Winston Salem or Salem Creek

2. Hanes Mall Blvd in Winston Salem

3. Winston Salem Annex Ice Rink at The Winston Salem Fairgrounds

