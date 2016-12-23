Homeless family gifted home for holidays
We brought you the story yesterday of a local mother receiving one year's rent and tons of donations to provide a new home for her family. They've been living in hotels for years, but today she surprised her three sons with the home they've always wanted.
WCNC
