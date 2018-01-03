Joanna Gaines Posts Ultrasound Footage, Chip Swears It's A Boy

Photo: Joanna Gaines (Photo: KCEN Editor, Custom)

Is Chip and Joanna Gaines' baby a boy? Chip thinks so.

The Fixer Upper couple announced on Twitter Tuesday they are expecting their fifth child.

On Wednesday, Joanna posted video of an ultrasound.

"Chip swears he can already tell it's a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!" she wrote.

The video followed a previous post on Chip's Instagram page, where Joanna's baby bump was visible.

Congratulations, Chip and Joanna!

