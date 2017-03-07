Kernersville Church Makes Thousands Of Eggs For Charity

(Photo: Hodgdon, Emily, Custom)

KERNERSVILLE, NC -- First Presbyterian Church makes thousands of chocolate eggs each year for charity.

Volunteers are made up of members from the community and the church. An organizer says the success of the egg sale wouldn't be possible without their help.

The eggs are available in three different flavors: Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Coconut and Coconut. Each egg is sold for $1.

Portions of the proceeds go to Kernersville Police Camp for Kids and Shop with a Cop, Kernersville Fire Department Safety Seat Program, Crisis Control, Next Step Ministry, the local school gift card program, Kernersville Library children's book program and FPC Youth Mission Trip.

The egg sale has been going on for 27 years.

