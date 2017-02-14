If My Workers' Comp Claim Is Denied, Is My Case Closed?

JANUARY 5TH, 2017 - If you file for workman’s compensation, one of the most disheartening things is to have your claim denied — especially if you were counting on your benefits to help make ends meet while waiting to be able to return to work. It can feel like having a door slammed on your only viable option after a work injury. Keep in mind that just because the insurance company has denied your claim, your case is not necessarily closed.

The fact is, insurance companies deny compensable cases all the time. You’re not out of options. At Oxner + Permar, we work with our clients to evaluate their claims and explain their options. For instance, your insurance company may only be willing to offer a settlement. We’re more than happy to evaluate an insurance company’s offer to determine if it is fair. We want to make sure that our clients are receiving the compensation that they deserve.

As an injured employee, you have the right to be heard in a court of law and to have a judge determine the compensability of your claim. We don’t just offer guidance, we’ll fight to have your claim deemed compensable and for the insurance company to be ordered to provide adequate compensation. Don’t let an insurance company call the shots for you. Have someone on your side who knows the law and is willing to fight for you.

If your claim is denied, your case doesn’t have to end there. Contact Oxner + Permar for a free consultation and talk with an experienced attorney about your options.

