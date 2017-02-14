Is It Possible to Obtain the Insurance Policy Limits from the Negligent Driver in My Case?

JANUARY 11TH, 2017 - Knowing insurance policy limits can be a huge advantage when dealing with a case against a negligent driver and their insurance company. However, in North Carolina, insurance companies are not required to reveal how much insurance the at-fault driver has or what their policy limits are. As such, most insurance companies won’t reveal this information, as it would give you the upper hand when it comes to negotiating a settlement and could cause them to have to pay out more.

There is however a way to get insurance policy limits from an insurance company. North Carolina General Statute 58-3-33 allows you to request this information from an insurance company if you have been injured or incurred property damage at the fault of one of their clients. In order to receive this information, you have to send a request to the insurance company via certified mail.

You must:

Provide medical record releases and allow the insurance company to obtain three years of prior medical records and any medical records pertaining to your injury. Consent to the mediation of the claim. Submit a copy of the accident report and a description of the accident that’s detailed enough to allow the adjuster to make a liability decision.

These three points must be outlined in your letter when you request the insurance coverage limits. The adjuster will have 30 days to respond with the insurance policy limits after receiving your letter.

Obtaining the insurance limits of the negligent driver in your case can make a huge difference in your settlement. Be sure to seek guidance from an experienced attorney if you have any questions.

